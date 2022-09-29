Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, a sheriff’s official tells FOX19 NOW.

It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, said Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton.

Deputies and fire crews responded to a 10:19 p.m. report of a dog attack on the female owner, he confirms.

The dog, a Pitbull or Pitbull mix, bit the woman on her arm, he said.

Air Care responded and flew the woman to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, county dispatchers say.

Her condition was not immediately available.

The dog was secured in the residence late Wednesday and is scheduled to be retrieved by animal control Thursday morning, Stratton said.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to the sheriff’s office and will continue to update this story.

