Bengals place DT Reader on injured reserve list

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) officially placed defensive tackle D.J. Reader on the injured reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

Reader injured his left knee in the Week 3 win against the New York Jets (1-2).

The decision to place Reader on IR means he will miss the next four games at a minimum.

The big defensive tackle will be sidelined for the following games:

Week 4: Thursday Night Football vs Miami Dolphins (3-0)

Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Week 6: at New Orleans Saints (1-2)

Week 7: vs Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

He will be eligible to return in Week 8 when the Bengals travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns (2-1).

