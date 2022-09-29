Contests
Bengals place DT Reader on injured reserve list

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) officially placed defensive tackle D.J. Reader on the injured reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

Reader injured his left knee in the Week 3 win against the New York Jets (1-2).

The decision to place Reader on IR means he will miss the next four games at a minimum.

The big defensive tackle will be sidelined for the following games:

  • Week 4: Thursday Night Football vs Miami Dolphins (3-0)
  • Week 5: at Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
  • Week 6: at New Orleans Saints (1-2)
  • Week 7: vs Atlanta Falcons (1-2)

He will be eligible to return in Week 8 when the Bengals travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns (2-1).

