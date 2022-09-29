Contests
Bengals urge fans to wear white for Thursday Night Football game

To match the players on the field, fans in the stand are asked to wear white.
To match the players on the field, fans in the stand are asked to wear white.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals (1-2) are planning a whiteout at Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football when the team wears their brand new White Bengal uniforms.

The Week 4 game against the undefeated Miami Dolphins (3-0) will be the first time fans get to see the Bengals’ all-white uniforms on the field.

To match the players on the field, fans in the stand are asked to wear white.

“The whiteout will be further supplemented with a light show and enhanced fireworks for an energized atmosphere on primetime,” the team said.

The Bengals will also induct Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis into the Ring of Honor during halftime of the Thursday Night Football game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

