Brawling students fall out of third-story window at St. Bernard High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fight that could have cost two St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School students their lives is going viral. Thankfully, the students escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

In it, you can see both students fighting. After a few punches, one student tackles the other student, and both fall through a third-story window at the high school.

The district shared a statement with FOX19 that they sent to parents Wednesday morning:

“Parents and Guardians: By now, you likely have heard about the incident yesterday which resulted in two students being injured and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The district is currently investigating the situation and working with local law enforcement to fully understand what happened and why.”

Willene Moffett, the grandmother and legal guardian of one of those involved, says this incident could have been avoided months ago. She says issues between her grandson and a group of boys began of social media.

“Every since my grandson was transferred into this school, he told me that he met a young lady, and after that, he told me he’s been texting her on Snapchat,” Moffett said.

Moffett explains the girl’s boyfriend went through her phone and saw messages between her grandson and the girl.

“Ever since then, it’s just been a confrontation between him and young men at this school,” she said.

She claims the girl’s boyfriend and his group of friends have been having non-stop fights with her grandson, so she asked the principal to hold a sit-down between the students and their parents. But she says that never happened.

Days later, the principal called saying the latest fight ended with the boys having fallen from the window.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god!’ He said, ‘Ms. Moffett, this is the principal at St. Bernard High School. Your grandson was involved in an altercation between him and another young man, and they both fell through a window.’”

Moffett’s grandson was rushed to the hospital.

“He was actually sitting in a wheelchair, and they had his arms propped up,” she said. “He was just sitting there, and I said, ‘Are you ok?’ He said, ‘No.’”

She says her grandson has stitches in his right hand, a cut on his left arm from his elbow up to his shoulder and a sore back.

At this time, family members of the other student have not shared information about his injuries.

FOX19 reached out to the mother of the other student involved. She said her family cannot talk at this moment.

Moffett says her grandson will no longer attend St. Bernard High School.

