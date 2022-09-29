Contests
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. (Source: WPLG)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway.

The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland.

The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up to the causeway’s second bridge.

Ian made landfall Wednesday along the southwestern coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

It weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday.

Ian is expected to have dropped 12-30 inches of rain across central Florida.

The Sanibel Island Causeway has been wrecked by Hurricane Ian. (Source: WBBH/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

