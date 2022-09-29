Bengals legend to sit with fans for Thursday Night Football game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans going to the Thursday Night Football game, be on the lookout, you could be sitting next to Chad Johnson.

The Bengals legend says he’ll be sitting in the stands with fans to watch the game against the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, I’ll be field side before kickoff watching our receivers warm up before i hit the stands & turn up w/ the crowd #WhoDeyBitch https://t.co/5uyHSSBUQi — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 29, 2022

This won’t be the first time Johnson watches a Bengals game from the stands.

He was in the stands with fans for the Bengals’ Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chad Johnson told me he’s hiding with the fans.



Amazing how many people have no idea it’s him.



He will be watching in the crowd. Not in a suite or on the field. @ochocinco @fox19 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/foGuCasLEL — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 11, 2022

Fans going to the Week 4 game against the Dolphins are encouraged to wear white.

For those unable to make it, the game is being exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime.

