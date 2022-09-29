Bengals legend to sit with fans for Thursday Night Football game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans going to the Thursday Night Football game, be on the lookout, you could be sitting next to Chad Johnson.
The Bengals legend says he’ll be sitting in the stands with fans to watch the game against the Miami Dolphins.
This won’t be the first time Johnson watches a Bengals game from the stands.
He was in the stands with fans for the Bengals’ Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fans going to the Week 4 game against the Dolphins are encouraged to wear white.
For those unable to make it, the game is being exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime.
