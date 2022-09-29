Chilly conditions continue, remnants of Ian bring small weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. The Thursday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium will be chilly with kickoff temperatures at 8:15 p.m. around 59°.

The dry weather with cool mornings and pleasant mild afternoons will continue through Friday. Saturday could have a few showers, mainly east of I-75 as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moves up the Appalachian Mountain range. The storm will weaken and stay far enough away so no flooding concerns are in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies from the backend of the remnants of Ian. It will also be breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Chamber of Commerce weather is expected for the first half of next week with sunshine and continued autumn temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.