Chilly conditions continue, remnants of Ian bring small weekend rain chances

Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday, but much of the weekend will be dry
Looking at quiet weather through the rest of the work week before rain chances return for part of the weekend.(WXIX)
Looking at quiet weather through the rest of the work week before rain chances return for part of the weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. The Thursday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium will be chilly with kickoff temperatures at 8:15 p.m. around 59°.

The dry weather with cool mornings and pleasant mild afternoons will continue through Friday. Saturday could have a few showers, mainly east of I-75 as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moves up the Appalachian Mountain range. The storm will weaken and stay far enough away so no flooding concerns are in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies from the backend of the remnants of Ian. It will also be breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Chamber of Commerce weather is expected for the first half of next week with sunshine and continued autumn temperatures.

