Driver rams law enforcement cruisers following chase: Video

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video that shows a woman leading police on a chase and then ramming into cruisers.

The video is from an Aug. 19 incident outside a gas station in Wilmington.

Troopers say it started when Wilmington officers tried to pull a woman over on North Wall Street.

A chase ensued, and eventually, it led to what is seen in the video.

In the video, you see the driver circling in and out of the parking lot over and over again.

Troopers and officers keep following her, telling her to stop and using stop sticks, but she keeps driving in the same pattern.

Eventually, she starts ramming into some of the cruisers.

Police say the woman hit an OSP cruiser and a Wilmington police cruiser.

They are finally able to box her in and stop her from leaving. Troopers are seen with guns in hand as they give commands for the woman to turn off the car and put her hands up.

Troopers say they spent hours trying to negotiate with the driver until they had to physically remove her from the vehicle.

As of Thursday, the driver in the video has yet to be identified.

