Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver rams law enforcement cruisers following chase: Video

Driver rams law enforcement cruisers following chase: Video
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video that shows a woman leading police on a chase and then ramming into cruisers.

The video is from an Aug. 19 incident outside a gas station in Wilmington.

Troopers say it started when Wilmington officers tried to pull a woman over on North Wall Street.

A chase ensued, and eventually, it led to what is seen in the video.

In the video, you see the driver circling in and out of the parking lot over and over again.

Troopers and officers keep following her, telling her to stop and using stop sticks, but she keeps driving in the same pattern.

Eventually, she starts ramming into some of the cruisers.

Police say the woman hit an OSP cruiser and a Wilmington police cruiser.

They are finally able to box her in and stop her from leaving. Troopers are seen with guns in hand as they give commands for the woman to turn off the car and put her hands up.

Troopers say they spent hours trying to negotiate with the driver until they had to physically remove her from the vehicle.

As of Thursday, the driver in the video has yet to be identified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
A man is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's office announced two separate indictments of Shawn Carter for...
Man indicted for separate incidents of murder and rape on same day
The SPCA in Cincinnati is sheltering dogs from Florida who were left without a home due to...
SPCA Cincinnati plans fundraiser to help rescued Florida dogs
Thursday Evening Forecast - Clear and Cool Again
Thursday Evening Forecast - Clear and Cool Again