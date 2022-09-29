Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Lordstown Motors starts making electric trucks at Ohio plant

The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that is perfect for the...
The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that is perfect for the commercial fleet market. It delivers up to a 200 mile range and 550 horsepower.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors says it has slowly started production of its first model, the Endurance pickup.

The struggling company says it has built two pickups, with a third to be finished shortly. It plans to ramp up production depending on quality and parts availability, it said in a statement Thursday. Lordstown expects to deliver 50 trucks to customers this year, and up to 450 more in the first half of 2023, as long as it can raise enough capital.

The trucks are being built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland that was purchased last year by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker. Lordstown says it will look to Foxconn and other partnerships as sources of new capital.

“We expect to increase the speed of production into November and December,” CEO Edward Hightower said in the statement. Earlier this year, Lordstown said it expected to produce 3,000 of its flagship Endurance electric trucks before the end of 2023.

The company has struggled to raise money and get trucks out the factory door to customers. In its quarterly filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, its auditors raise doubts that the automaker will be in business in the coming year.

Lordstown Motors said it expects to end the third quarter with about $195 million in cash and equivalents, including $27.1 million from equity sales during the quarter. The company says its cash outlook is $75 million better than its previous outlook as it explores options to raise more money.

Shares of Lordstown Motors fell 6% to $1.90 in Thursday morning trading amid broader market declines.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
A man is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

House Bill 6 bribery scandal
Appeals court vacates asset freeze for ex-utility regulator
Everyday people share how they feel about the decision
Pause on Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated in the dugout after his home run off Chicago...
Kwan, McKenzie pace Guardians to 8-2 victory over White Sox
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates at first after hitting an RBI single off Chicago...
Straw leads Guardians to 10-7 win over White Sox in 11