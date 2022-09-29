Man indicted for separate incidents of murder and rape on same day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday the indictment of a 48-year-old man in connection with a murder in Westwood and a rape in Mt. Auburn on the same day in August.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Shawn Carter stabbed Andre Dockery 30 times after a verbal altercation shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 13 in Westwood.

Carter then fled the scene and was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Cincinnati Homicide Unit for the murder of Dockery, according to the prosecutor.

Deters says Carter was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Later on Aug. 13, Carter was on Schiller Street in Mt. Auburn when he approached a female who was walking into her boyfriend’s house, the prosecutor said.

Carter pulled out a black handgun, threatened to kill her, and ordered her into a small wooded area where she was raped, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The female, who was being held at gunpoint, agreed to take Carter back to her apartment believing she could get to safety once there, Deters said.

When the two entered her apartment, Carter raped the female a second time and then fled the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

Deters says DNA testing identified Carter as the perpetrator and he was indicted for four counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

The prosecutor’s office says Carter is not permitted to possess a firearm due to a prior conviction for robbery.

If convicted on all charges, Carter faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

“This predator deserves every day in prison that is coming to him. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he never walks free again,” Deters said.

