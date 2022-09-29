Mom arrested after 7 ‘drugs of abuse’ found in baby’s system

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young mother is under arrest after police medical tests determined her 1-year-old daughter had seven different “drugs of abuse” in her system including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Rachel Harris is held in lieu of $25,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

She was taken into custody Tuesday on a charge of endangering children.

The case stems from a 911 call Harris placed seeking help for her daughter on Aug. 3 at 3:24 p.m. while they were at their apartment on Vine Street in St. Bernard, court records show.

She told police they were moving an old roommate’s items out of the apartment when her daughter ingested an unknown substance and became “lethargic,” police wrote in an affidavit.

Medics transported the baby to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where she underwent tests that were turned over to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office lab.

Police say 241-KIDS is aware and has been involved since the baby was transported to Children’s Hospital.

That’s Hamilton County’s 24-hour line for reporting abuse or neglect of children under age 18.

Child caseworkers respond to reports of child abuse and neglect in the county.

