Pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cincinnati police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and seriously hurt.

The most recent incident happened on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic crash W North bend Rd and Collegevue Pl, involving a struck pedestrian. W North Bend Rd will be closed between Savannah Ave and Simpson Ave. Watch for emergency vehicles, please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/EdPsty3NE4 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 29, 2022

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but police have not released details on their injuries.

West North Bend Road was shut down for more than an hour while officers investigated, and has since reopened.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

