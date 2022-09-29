Contests
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Hill

Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on West North Bend Road and...
Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill early Thursday.(WRAL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cincinnati police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and seriously hurt.

The most recent incident happened on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED STORY: “Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle”

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but police have not released details on their injuries.

West North Bend Road was shut down for more than an hour while officers investigated, and has since reopened.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

