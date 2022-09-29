Police: Pedestrian hit by car, road closure in the area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on W North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police.

Traffic crash W North bend Rd and Collegevue Pl, involving a struck pedestrian. W North Bend Rd will be closed between Savannah Ave and Simpson Ave. Watch for emergency vehicles, please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/EdPsty3NE4 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 29, 2022

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

W North Bend Road will be closed between Savannah and Simpson Avenue, police said.

