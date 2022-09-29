Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police: Pedestrian hit by car, road closure in the area

(WRAL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was hit by a car early Thursday morning on W North Bend Road and Collegevue Place, according to Cincinnati police.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.

W North Bend Road will be closed between Savannah and Simpson Avenue, police said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Update: Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
A man is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash

Latest News

A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical...
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Update: Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
Pike County massacre trial canceled Thursday due to illness