Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Russian billionaire charged with violating US sanctions

FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir...
FILE - Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Aug. 9, 2016. Deripaska, a Russian billionaire, was criminally charged in New York with violating U.S. sanctions in an indictment unsealed Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, that also charges three others.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian billionaire has been criminally charged in New York with violating U.S. sanctions.

Three others also were charged in an indictment unsealed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that charged the Russian oligarch, Oleg Deripaska.

Only one of the four — Olga Shriki — was in custody. Her lawyer declined comment.

Andrew Adams is a Manhattan federal prosecutor heading a special task force pursuing Russian oligarchs.

Adams said Deripaska lied and evaded U.S. sanctions so he could seek comfort and citizenship in the United States while enjoying cozy ties with the Kremlin and vast wealth acquired through ties to a corrupt regime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
A man is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash

Latest News

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region
Currently, CORA has trail expansion projects underway at East Fork, Devou, Hueston Woods,...
Kentucky native turns love of biking into career making paths for others
FILE - Bed Bath & Beyond reports a drop in sales at open stores last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond sales drop 26%; tries to avoid bankruptcy
Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war