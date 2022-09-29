Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Sarasota ‘first-in’ teams share first images

A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began...
A tree and debris blocks a road in Sarasota County Thursday morning. Sheriff's deputies began canvassing the county for damage after Hurricane Ian.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing what their “Tactical First In Teams” are seeing as they begin their pre-dawn damage assessment Thursday morning.

The teams deployed just after midnight and started clearing routes for emergency vehicles, thoroughfares to hospitals and access to lift stations. “We are out there in force, Sarasota County,” the sheriffs office said on Twitter. “Sit tight.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Update: Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
A man is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash

Latest News

Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Update: Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
Pike County massacre trial canceled Thursday due to illness
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes