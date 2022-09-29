SPCA Cincinnati plans fundraiser to help rescued Florida dogs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The SPCA in Cincinnati is sheltering dogs from Florida who were left without a home due to Hurricane Ian.

Rescue and relief efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Not only are people being displaced due to the storm, but pets are also left without homes.

Some pets are even separated from their families.

The SPCA in Cincinnati is helping their partners in the south by taking in some shelter dogs from the disaster areas. That will give those shelters room to take in displaced animals with the hope of reuniting those pets with their owners.

“Being a partner with them [Humane Society of the United States] is something we’re proud of” explains Nyketa Gaffney with SPCA Cincinnati, “If we can assist and help with natural disasters that’s absolutely what we do. We’ve done it since Hurricane Katrina.”

Now through Oct. 2, dog adoptions are only $5.

“The mission of saving animal’s lives in our community is ongoing,” says Gaffney. “There’s a constant need to rescue animals that are displaced or homeless or animals that need medical treatment. This goes toward that lifesaving mission that we work on here every single day at the SPCA Cincinnati.”

In order to operate the shelter, they are holding a fundraiser in October called Tails on the Trails. It’s a walk supporting SPCA Cincinnati.

“We encourage you to bring your dog,” says Gaffney. “Along that walk, you will see storyboards to understand what’s happening not only at our shelter but with pets that have been adopted or pets that still need adoption so you can have that feel of understanding why we do what we do and why we walk.”

The event is Oct. 15 starting at 9 a.m. at the SPCA farm in Cleves. The address is 8715 Hamilton Cleves Pike Road, Cleves, OH.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m. There will be vendors, face paintings, and a pet costume contest! All of the money helps the SPCA take care of animals before they find a forever home.

“Dogs, cats, all pets enhance our lives. It’s just a scientific fact,” explains Gaffney, “So not only connecting with an animal helps you, but you’re saving their life and giving them an opportunity to live a full life just as we would expect to and have those take care and love on us.”

The animals from the hurricane zone will be available in a few weeks once they arrive and are evaluated for any medical issues.

The shelter is planning to take in 23 dogs from the south. They are open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SPCA will post more information on social media when the pets have arrived.

