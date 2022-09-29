Teen driver killed in Highland County crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is dead following an early Thursday crash in White Oak Township.

Kolton Hamilton, 16, of Hillsboro, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 321, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash near S. Mills Lane happened around 7 a.m. after the westbound teen lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic and went off the road, troopers said.

Hamilton drove the car back onto the highway, which is when he was hit by an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram, being driven by 78-year-old Donald Louderback, OHP explained.

Louderback was not injured.

The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is investigating the deadly crash.

