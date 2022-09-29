Contests
Local residents among American Red Cross volunteers in Florida helping hurricane victims

By Kody Fisher
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several residents from Greater Cincinnati are among the more than 500 trained American Red Cross volunteers on the ground right now in Florida helping victims of Hurricane Ian.

Since this will be a long recovery process in many areas along Florida’s west coast, more volunteers and staff members from our region are expected to head south in the coming days.

Before the Category Storm made landfall with 150 mph winds just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Red Cross moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people.

Dozens of emergency response vehicles were also pre-positioned across the state.

Some 13,000 people spent Tuesday night in hundreds of American Red Cross and partner evacuation shelters across Florida to escape the looming hurricane.

Here’s how you can help

The Red Cross will not accept donations of clothing, blankets, or household items.

They know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster.

Their first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected.

They say financial donations are the quickest and best way to help those who need it most

Financial donations allow the Red Cross to help provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, comfort, and other assistance during disasters.

For more information or to donate, call 1-800-Red Cross or visit redcross.org/donate

