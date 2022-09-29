Contests
Tri-State solar company closes amid ongoing federal lawsuit

A Tri-State solar power company has closed leaving many customers to wonder what is next.
By Chris Riva
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State solar power company has closed leaving many customers to wonder what is next.

Several complaints have been filed with the Ohio State Attorney General’s office against the Forest Park company, as federal lawsuits are being filed against the company with promises of more to come.

FOX19 NOW’s Chirs Riva has more on the story.

Tri-State solar company closes amid ongoing federal lawsuit

