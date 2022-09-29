USPS driver trapped by powerlines after crash; flown to hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A USPS driver had to be flown to the hospital following a crash Wednesday in Clarksville.

The two-vehicle wreck happened in the 700 block of Lebanon Road, according to the Facebook post from Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

First responders were told one person was trapped inside the USPS truck, and live powerlines were on the vehicle, the department explained.

“Careflight was pre-activated due to the nature of the call,” the Facebook post reads.

Crews managed to disconnect the powerlines, allowing them to get the trapped USPS driver out.

The driver arrived at a hospital in “serious but stable condition,” according to the joint fire department. The other driver was ok and refused medical treatment.

Crews stayed at the scene of the crash for another two hours to help Ohio State High Patrol and USPS.

The Facebook post did not explain what caused the crash.

