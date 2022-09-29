Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Venice Theatre suffers extreme damage in storm

Venice Theatre damaged in storm.
Venice Theatre damaged in storm.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is confirming that the Venice Theatre has suffered severe damage due to Hurricane Ian.

Venice was hit particularly hard with the then Category 4 storm. Photos from the city show the roof partially ripped off as well as damage to other parts of the building.

According to the company’s website, the show “The Revolutionists” was currently playing.

The Venice Theatre has been a cultural institution in the city since the 1950s. This is a developing story and ABC7 will update as more information is received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Update: Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
A man is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash

Latest News

A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical...
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
Police: Pedestrian hit by car, road closure in the area
Thursday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Update: Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
Pike County massacre trial canceled Thursday due to illness