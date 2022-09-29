Weekend Countdown: Tri-State events, happenings for Sept. 29 - Oct. 1

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are looking for something to do this upcoming weekend, FOX19 NOW Anchor Rob Williams is here to help.

Each week, Rob will have a podcast to highlight the fun events happening around the Tri-State with the Weekend Countdown podcast.

Here’s what going on the weekend of Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

The podcast will drop on Sept. 30 so keep an eye out for it wherever you download your podcasts.

If you have any ideas for the Weekend Countdown email rwilliams@fox19now.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.