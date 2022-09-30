5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday.

According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.

The authorities were called and the mother of the boy was located.

She told police the boy was autistic and must have gotten out while she was asleep.

The boy was released into her custody.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.