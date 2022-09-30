Clouds and temperatures increase ahead of breezy weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear skies for Friday morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s once again. Expect mostly sunny skies for much of the day as highs warm up to the low 70s. Mid-to-high level clouds will move in from the southeast and move towards the northwest from the tropical system Ian.

Saturday will have variably cloudy skies with cooler highs in the mid 60s. Much of the tri-state will be dry, but Adams, Clinton, Highland counties in Ohio and Lewis, Mason and Robertson counties in Kentucky could see some light to moderate showers from the remnants of Ian. There are no flooding concerns with these showers in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

The weekend will also be breezy both Saturday and Sunday, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

Sunday will have partly cloudy skies with highs back in the low 70s.

The first half of next week will have tranquil weather with sunshine and highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s. A weak front is poised to bring small chances of rain later next week and will bring another cool down going into the following weekend.

