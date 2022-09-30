Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to UC Medical Center
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NFL broadcasters during Thursday night’s game announced Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The Dolphins later tweeted he has movement in all his extremities.
Tagovailoa suffered a head injury during a sack in the second quarter of the game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Footage of him on the ground offered the disturbing visual of his hand appearing to posture involuntarily.
He remained on the ground for several minutes and was ultimately taken off the field on a stretcher.
He was officially ruled out with head and neck injuries.
Tagovailoa left last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hit after which he stumbled returning to the huddle. He returned to the game after reportedly passing the league-mandated concussion protocol.
ProFootballTalk broke the news on Monday that the NFL Players Union exercised its right to initiate an investigation of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return.
