Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to UC Medical Center

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NFL broadcasters during Thursday night’s game announced Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Dolphins later tweeted he has movement in all his extremities.

Tagovailoa suffered a head injury during a sack in the second quarter of the game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Footage of him on the ground offered the disturbing visual of his hand appearing to posture involuntarily.

He remained on the ground for several minutes and was ultimately taken off the field on a stretcher.

He was officially ruled out with head and neck injuries.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to the sidelines during the first half of an...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)

Tagovailoa left last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hit after which he stumbled returning to the huddle. He returned to the game after reportedly passing the league-mandated concussion protocol.

ProFootballTalk broke the news on Monday that the NFL Players Union exercised its right to initiate an investigation of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Caught on Cam: Juveniles assault, bully Cheviot boy, 6, in family’s front yard
Juveniles assault, bully 6-year-old West Side boy in family’s front yard
A man is dead from a head-on crash on Tuesday in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton...
Man killed in head-on NKY crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) celebrates an interception with Jessie Bates III (30) during...
PHOTOS: Bengals fly stunning all-whites on Thursday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) celebrates an interception with Jessie Bates III (30) during...
PHOTOS: Bengals take on Dolphins in 'white out' Thursday night game
Bus driver charged for leaving scene after hitting, killing jogger
TANK bus driver charged months after crash that killed runner
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyways