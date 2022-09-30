Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to UC Medical Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NFL broadcasters during Thursday night’s game announced Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Dolphins later tweeted he has movement in all his extremities.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa suffered a head injury during a sack in the second quarter of the game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Footage of him on the ground offered the disturbing visual of his hand appearing to posture involuntarily.

He remained on the ground for several minutes and was ultimately taken off the field on a stretcher.

He was officially ruled out with head and neck injuries.

Tagovailoa left last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hit after which he stumbled returning to the huddle. He returned to the game after reportedly passing the league-mandated concussion protocol.

ProFootballTalk broke the news on Monday that the NFL Players Union exercised its right to initiate an investigation of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return.

Praying Tua is okay & able to continue playing, I’m in the stands so it’s hard to see what actually happened outside of it just being a sack, hate seeing players get injured 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 30, 2022

Lifting up @Tua right now!

🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) September 30, 2022

Never seen someone’s hand lock up like that. Praying for Tua. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

Truth be told Tua should probably never have been playing.



He displayed neurological trauma last week, we disregarded it, labeled it a “back injury” & let him back in the game.



Now, the whole world watch as he lay on the field helpless. When will we put player safety FIRST! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 30, 2022

God, the fencing response is one of the worst sights in football. Really scary for Tua. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 30, 2022

Prayers up man.. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 30, 2022

Praying for you @Tua 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 30, 2022

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for tua. May god be with you and hopefully okay. The staff in UC hospital do a great job with care. Your in great hands. #DolphinsvsBengals — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) September 30, 2022

