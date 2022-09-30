Contests
Hamilton officer fired following charges of OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser

Casey Johnson
Casey Johnson(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton police announced that a veteran sergeant was fired after he was arrested on charges of OVI and felony vandalism.

A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17.

Hamilton police say that Johnson, 40, was allegedly involved in an altercation at Ross High School during the football game that Friday night and then a head-on crash.

He left the Ross High School parking lot in a vehicle that was reported to be involved in the crash, police said.

Butler County Sheriff’s dispatcher says that the head-on collision was reported at 10:58 p.m. Friday after a vehicle went left of center and struck another car in the 5900 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road.

“Johnson was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with OVI. An additional charge of vandalism was added due to damage he reportedly caused to the door of a police cruiser.”

Police said the alleged incidents occurred outside the city of Hamilton while Johnson was off-duty.

Someone at the scene complained of chest, hip, and knee pain and was taken to Kettering Health Hospital, according to Butler County Sheriff’s dispatch.

Sgt. Johnson was initially put on administrative leave.

Jail records show that Johnson is held at the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

