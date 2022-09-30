Lawrenceburg firefighter hospitalized after ‘mayday’ at house fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 17000 block of Church Road around 2:34 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Myers says there was heavy fire at the rear of the home when they arrived on the scene.

After firefighters were able to initially knock down the fire, they moved to the second floor of the structure.

Deputy Chief Myers says fire operations were stopped at 3:14 p.m. for a firefighter mayday on the second floor.

All of the firefighters were able to self-rescue and the mayday was canceled at 3:15 p.m., Myers said.

Additional units were requested and the fire was extinguished at 6:19 p.m.

Myers says one firefighter was taken to UC Medical Center Burn Unit with second-degree burns and was kept overnight for observation.

Another firefighter was treated at St. Elizabeth-Dearborn and released.

Two firefighters were treated on the scene and returned to service.

The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

