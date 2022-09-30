Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Lawrenceburg firefighter hospitalized after ‘mayday’ at house fire

Five firefighters were able to self rescue after a mayday was called while they were battling a...
Five firefighters were able to self rescue after a mayday was called while they were battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg Thursday afternoon, according to Deputy Chief Patrick Myers.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 17000 block of Church Road around 2:34 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Myers says there was heavy fire at the rear of the home when they arrived on the scene.

After firefighters were able to initially knock down the fire, they moved to the second floor of the structure.

Deputy Chief Myers says fire operations were stopped at 3:14 p.m. for a firefighter mayday on the second floor.

All of the firefighters were able to self-rescue and the mayday was canceled at 3:15 p.m., Myers said.

Additional units were requested and the fire was extinguished at 6:19 p.m.

Myers says one firefighter was taken to UC Medical Center Burn Unit with second-degree burns and was kept overnight for observation.

Another firefighter was treated at St. Elizabeth-Dearborn and released.

Two firefighters were treated on the scene and returned to service.

The fire remains under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Speedway parking lot
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
Worker dies after being hit by semi in NKY
Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to Miami following head and neck injuries, team says

Latest News

A man died following a fire in Union Township.
Man dies following Union Township fire, coroner says
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
WATCH LIVE: Pike County massacre trial
Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II,...
New coins featuring King Charles III revealed