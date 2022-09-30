Man dies following Union Township fire, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 70-year-old man died Friday following a fire that happened on Ohio Pike in Union Township on Sept. 23, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office states that Larry Berry died due to the fire.

Fire Chief Stan Deimling says on Sept. 23, around 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the apartment and found Berry in the living room suffering from smoke and burns.

Berry was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later died, Deimling said.

No other apartments had fire damage but the utility room. So the other units have no electricity, and therefore the residents were displaced, Deimling said.

It is unclear how the fire happened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

