Middletown police arrest 17-year-old following suspicious device found at high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a suspicious device was found at Middletown High School Wednesday.

Officers say that they and the high school administration received information about a possible explosive device in the boy’s bathroom.

Once they received the information, the students and administration were evacuated. This resulted in an early dismissal, police said.

Officers say that the building was secured and determined to be safe.

As a precaution, the middle school was placed on lockdown.

The teenager is charged with inducing panic.

Officers say that the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.

