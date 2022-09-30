Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Middletown police arrest 17-year-old following suspicious device found at high school

Middletown police arrested a 17-year-old after a suspicious device was found at Middletown High...
Middletown police arrested a 17-year-old after a suspicious device was found at Middletown High School Wednesday.(WRAL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a suspicious device was found at Middletown High School Wednesday.

Officers say that they and the high school administration received information about a possible explosive device in the boy’s bathroom.

Once they received the information, the students and administration were evacuated. This resulted in an early dismissal, police said.

Officers say that the building was secured and determined to be safe.

As a precaution, the middle school was placed on lockdown.

The teenager is charged with inducing panic.

Officers say that the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Speedway parking lot
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
Worker dies after being hit by semi in NKY
Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Report: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to Miami following head and neck injuries

Latest News

A man died following a fire in Union Township.
Man dies following Union Township fire, coroner says
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
Five firefighters were able to self rescue after a mayday was called while they were battling a...
Lawrenceburg firefighter hospitalized after ‘mayday’ at house fire
WATCH LIVE: Pike County massacre trial