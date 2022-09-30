Nonprofit connects military families during Blue Star Family Week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Southwest Ohio chapter of the nonprofit Blue Star Families started the week with a festival at Hook Field in Middletown to connect active military families during Blue Star Family Welcome Week.

Around 600,000 active-duty and transitioning families move yearly, and the national campaign, Blue Star Welcome Week, is to build a better sense of belonging for all families impacted.

One of the families impacted is the Mufford family.

Jason Mufford and his wife Rebecca have moved from city to city.

“We started out here at wright pat, we jumped around to Shaw Air Force base in South Carolina, and then we hopped over to Fort Bliss Texas for the last four years, and about five months ago, we came back to Wright Pat” Jason Mufford said.

The couple, who have five children under the age of nine, says it can be difficult to move around with little ones.

“It’s more stressful on the family than on me myself,” said Jason. “That’s what I signed up for is to move around, so I kind of understood what I was getting into. They were married into and born into this lifestyle.”

So, the couple says that is why it is so important to connect with other military families.

The nationwide campaign runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2.

