PHOTOS: Bengals fly stunning all-whites on Thursday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals players and fans wore white Thursday at Paycor Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

Fans have pleaded for the white uniforms for years, and anticipation built seismically in the run-up to the game. The Dolphins’ aqua blue uniforms offered a contrast worthy of a chef’s kiss.

Autoplay Caption

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.