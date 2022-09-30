PHOTOS: Bengals fly stunning all-whites on Thursday Night Football
The all-white uniforms were the talk of the offseason. They delivered.
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals players and fans wore white Thursday at Paycor Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.
Fans have pleaded for the white uniforms for years, and anticipation built seismically in the run-up to the game. The Dolphins’ aqua blue uniforms offered a contrast worthy of a chef’s kiss.
