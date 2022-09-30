Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

State auditor withdraws findings for recovery against North College Hill

State Auditor Keith Faber's office announced Thursday it has withdrawn findings for recovery...
State Auditor Keith Faber's office announced Thursday it has withdrawn findings for recovery against several North College Hill officials.(@CityOfNCH)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Last month, State Auditor Keith Faber’s office announced North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements.

On Thursday, the state auditor did a rare about-face, announcing his office has withdrawn findings for recovery against several North College Hill officials.

The city administration has since provided documentation confirming the questioned credit card transactions were for a proper public purpose, Faber said in a news release.

The report for the audit of the Hamilton County community’s financial activities for 2019 and 2020 also was reissued Thursday. Read it here.

The audit still raises some concerns for North College Hill, however.

Auditors detected “an unlawful interest in a public contract” after the city’s public works director, Marty Cole, authorized the hiring of his son as a part-time employee, Faber said.

Cole authorized the hiring of his son in 2020 for a part-time position, served as his direct supervisor, and approved his son’s hourly timesheets, the audit uncovered.

Cole did not disclose the potential conflict of interest to the city, auditors determined.

His son was paid $1,848.

The Auditor’s Office referred the issue to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Auditors also noted:

  • North College Hill “went into a meeting recess on Jan. 18, 2022 to discuss a matter privately. The council did not enter an executive session as permitted (by Ohio law) because the matter was not for an allowable reason. Failure to properly deliberate, discuss and conduct the people’s business could result in noncompliance and litigation.”
  • Five out of nine of the city’s elected officials didn’t attend required public records training or have a designee attend for them, according to the audit.
  • Timely deposits: City has not approved a policy to extend the time between collection and deposit beyond one business day.
  • Appropriations exceeded estimated resources
  • Expenditures exceeded appropriations
  • Unallowable transfers

Thursday’s developments come after state auditors declared the city of North College Hill “unauditable” earlier this year.

Officials failed to file a complete set of financial statements and footnotes and bank-to-bank cash reconciliations for 2020, Faber said.

State Auditor Keith Farber’s updated management letter to North College Hill City Council:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Worker dies after being hit by semi in NKY
Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to UC Medical Center
A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical...
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

Latest News

Miami Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (31) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during...
Bengals give ‘white out’ crowd a reason to celebrate with win over the Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to UC Medical Center
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) celebrates an interception with Jessie Bates III (30) during...
PHOTOS: Bengals fly stunning all-whites on Thursday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) celebrates an interception with Jessie Bates III (30) during...
PHOTOS: Bengals take on Dolphins in 'white out' Thursday night game