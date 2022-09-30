Underage driver arrested in crash that killed UC student

Video above is from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Friday announced the arrest of the suspected driver in Wednesday’s deadly crash on Jefferson Avenue.

They have not named the suspect, who is 17 years old.

Police say the teenager was the driver of the 2014 Honda CR-V involved in the crash.

Authorities said at the time they believed the vehicle had been stolen prior to the crash.

The teen is charged with several felonies including aggravated vehicular homicide. No word on whether the teen will be bound over to Hamilton County common pleas court.

Two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students were hit around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Cayden Turner and Namiya Russell were crossing Jefferson Avenue from east to west in a marked crosswalk, police say.

The driver was allegedly speeding on Jefferson, ran a red light and then hit the women.

The students were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Turner succumbed to her injuries and Russell was listed in serious condition.

After hitting both teens, the driver kept going north on Jefferson Avenue, crashed into a tree and then stopped at West Martin Luther King Drive, according to police.

The driver bailed from the Honda and ran off, last seen eastbound on Martin Luther King Drive.

A Cincinnati Fire Department spokesperson said at the time at least three people were believed to have been in the car when it crashed and that all of them fled. A fourth person in the car remained on scene and was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

