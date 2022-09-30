Contests
Three pedestrians struck in North Avondale, 1 seriously hurt, police say

At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck a group of people in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported just before midnight on Reading Road near Burton Avenue.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm.

It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Reading Road near Burton Avenue.

A witness told police the pedestrians were crossing against the traffic light when they were struck.

One of them suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, District 4 police confirm.

That person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The other two pedestrians had minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and cooperated with investigators.

This is the latest report of pedestrians being struck in Cincinnati.

A person was struck Thursday morning in College Hill on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place and taken to a hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle struck two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students.

The teens were in a crosswalk at the time, police have said.

One of them died, and the other was listed in stable condition, at last check.

