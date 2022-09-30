Contests
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

Luckily no one was injured.
A milk jug smashed a window in Clearcreek Township last weekend.
A milk jug smashed a window in Clearcreek Township last weekend.(Clearcreek Township police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close.

Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two people were in a car driving west on OH-122.

Those in the car told police they were caught completely unawares when suddenly they heard a crash on their windshield and realized they were covered in milk and glass.

No one was injured, police say.

Did someone throw the milk? Or had someone merely left it on top of their car at the grocery store?

It isn’t clear, police say. The investigation has not been conclusive.

What is clear, as the pictures show, is that the incident left one heck of a mess.

A milk jug hit a car in Warren County last weekend.
A milk jug hit a car in Warren County last weekend.(Clearcreek Township police)
A milk jug hit a car in Warren County last weekend.
A milk jug hit a car in Warren County last weekend.(Clearcreek Township police)

