WATCH: Trailer for Cincinnati-filmed ‘Bones and All’ is here. What local spots do you see?

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The official trailer for “Bones and All,” a movie filmed in Cincinnati last summer, has arrived, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, and was directed by Luca Guadagnino, marking Guadagnino and Chalamet’s first collaboration since 2017′s “Call Me by Your Name.”

Described as a coming-of-age romantic horror, “Bones and All” follows cannibalistic lovers Maren, played by Russell, and Lee, portrayed by Chalamet. It’s based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

Filming for the feature took place all over the Cincinnati region starting last June, Film Cincinnati executive director Kristen Schlotman told The Enquirer. At the time, Schlotman said in a release that the movie was Guadagnino’s first to be made on American soil.

It was in the news last year because persistent thefts forced taxpayers to fork over money for security.

“Bones and All” was written by David Kajganich, Guadagnino’s longtime collaborator and a Miami University alum. Other cast members include Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gorden-Green and Francesca Scorsese.

Social media users have posted possible cast sightings for the movie in various places around Greater Cincinnati, including Northern Kentucky and Clifton. Filmmakers also shot scenes in Middletown, Dayton.com reported last June.

“Bones and All” will be released in select theaters on Nov. 18., with a wide release set for Nov. 23.

Do you recognize any Cincinnati spots in the film’s official trailer?

