Waverly Hills Sanatorium haunted house tours begin this weekend

Horrors and haunts: Check out some Derby City haunted houses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s premier haunted attractions is opening up its haunted house experience this weekend.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium’s haunted house tours begin on Sept. 30 and run Fridays and Saturday nights through Oct. 29.

Proceeds from the haunted house benefit the Waverly Hills Historical Society, a nonprofit organization created to preserve the history of Waverly Hills Sanatorium.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium was a former tuberculosis hospital in Louisville which has been registered on the National Register of Historic Places. The location has since become a favorite for thrill seekers as one of the most haunted locations in the world.

Haunted house tours will run from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night, with ticket sales ending around midnight, according to Waverly Hills’ website.

Tickets must be purchased online, but a limited number of tickets may be available for purchase on site.

More information on the Waverly Hills Sanatorium can be found here.

