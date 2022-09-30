Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Weekend forecast: Will Hurricane Ian bring rain here?

Shower activity will mainly be east of I-75 with the remnants of Ian bringing cloud cover for all of the tri-state.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start with temperatures in the 40s Friday morning, we will warm into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A revived Hurricane Ian has set its sights on South Carolina’s coast. It is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, possibly at high tide, which might make storm surges worse, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predict a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage on the west coast of Florida in places like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, leaving people trapped in their homes.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian were expected to bring rain to the Tri-State this weekend.

Rain is expected in our eastern counties. Western counties will stay dry.

Clouds are in the forecast for Saturday, but Sunday through most of next week should be mostly sunny with mild daytime highs in the low 70s.

but that has been scaled back to just the easternmost counties on Saturday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Worker dies after being hit by semi in NKY
Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to UC Medical Center
A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical...
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

Latest News

State Auditor Keith Faber's office announced Thursday it has withdrawn findings for recovery...
State auditor withdraws findings for recovery against North College Hill
Miami Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (31) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Sam Hubbard (94) during...
Bengals give ‘white out’ crowd a reason to celebrate with win over the Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa taken to UC Medical Center
Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) celebrates an interception with Jessie Bates III (30) during...
PHOTOS: Bengals fly stunning all-whites on Thursday Night Football