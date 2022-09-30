Weekend forecast: Will Hurricane Ian bring rain here?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a crisp start with temperatures in the 40s Friday morning, we will warm into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A revived Hurricane Ian has set its sights on South Carolina’s coast. It is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, possibly at high tide, which might make storm surges worse, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predict a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage on the west coast of Florida in places like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, leaving people trapped in their homes.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian were expected to bring rain to the Tri-State this weekend.

Rain is expected in our eastern counties. Western counties will stay dry.

Clouds are in the forecast for Saturday, but Sunday through most of next week should be mostly sunny with mild daytime highs in the low 70s.

but that has been scaled back to just the easternmost counties on Saturday afternoon.

