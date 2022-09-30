WWII ship docks in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A massive World War II ship has arrived in Cincinnati.

The 328-foot-long landing ship tank, called the LST 325, is located at Public Landing in Sawyer Point for the public to view until Monday.

It is a fully functional ship built in Philadelphia, PA, by the U.S. Navy Shipyard.

This ship was in the invasion at Omaha Beach on D-Day and was a key part of America’s operations overseas.

The ship’s crew member, Ken Rupp, says that most people who visit the ship had a relative who served in the military.

“We just had a lady that was telling a story that her father was on a LST that was torpedoed and she wanted to go to the galley to see where he was working when the ship was torpedoed,” Rupp said.

Jay Mehn says that his father’s service in WWII motivated him to see the ship.

“I know his stories. He was in the battle called Leyte gulf and a battle called Okinawa,” Mehn said.

People can visit the ship until Monday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Adult tickets are $15. WWII, Korean War veterans, active military duty in uniform, and first responders can enter for free.

