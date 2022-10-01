1 person hospitalized after fire burns through roof of Mt. Lookout home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the UC Medical Center after a fire burned through the roof of a house in Mt. Lookout Saturday, according to Michael Washington with the Cincinnati Fire Department.
Washington says they were dispatched to the 2-alarm fire in the 3700 block of Windisch Ave. around 9:25 a.m.
While they were on their way there, Cincinnati firefighters were advised that this was a possible working fire.
Washington says that when they arrived, they found heavy fire from the roof of the 2-story house.
The estimated damage is unclear at this time.
Washington says that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
