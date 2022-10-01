1 person hospitalized after fire burns through roof of Mt. Lookout home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the UC Medical Center after a fire burned through the roof of a house in Mt. Lookout Saturday, according to Michael Washington with the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Washington says they were dispatched to the 2-alarm fire in the 3700 block of Windisch Ave. around 9:25 a.m.

While they were on their way there, Cincinnati firefighters were advised that this was a possible working fire.

Washington says that when they arrived, they found heavy fire from the roof of the 2-story house.

Cincinnati Firefighters are still on the scene of a stubborn 2-Alarm Fire on Windisch Ave (Linwood), the fire is under control, one minor injury to a civilian. Damage is extensive. pic.twitter.com/tIjWJd9X6q — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) October 1, 2022

The estimated damage is unclear at this time.

Washington says that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

