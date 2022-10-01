Contests
Ian’s Effect on Your Weekend: Some Cloudiness, A Stiff Breeze

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - High cloud cover will make it into Indiana and the western parts of Northern Kentucky but not as far west as I-65. Clearing is in the forecast Sunday.

Also courtesy of Hurricane Ian, the weekend will be breezy. Saturday winds will be from the Northeast 10-17mph with occasional wind gusts to 30 mph. On Sunday look for winds from the North through Northwest 8-15 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph.

After Ian goes away, next week looks typical of autumn with cool morning, mild afternoons and scant rainfall.

Despite the cool mornings in the forecast, Frost is not expected for at least the next two weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

