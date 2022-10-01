Motorcyclist in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was flown to UC Medical Center with serious injuries after he was struck by three cars Saturday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmain McGuffey confirmed.

The crash occurred in the 11700 block of U.S. 42 when a driver of a Kia Soul attempted to turn northbound where she then hit a 59-year-old man on a motorcycle going southbound, McGuffey said.

According to McGuffey, the motorcycle was redirected into traffic and was hit by an SUV going northbound, and then later hit by another car.

#Breaking On scene as Sharonville PD investigate an accident involving a motorcycle on Lebanon Rd. Police confirm at least one person has been transported to the hospital.



The number of vehicles involved and the extent of any injuries is currently unclear. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/og79T8HHqX — Candice Hare (@CandiceHare_) October 1, 2022

The 59-year-old victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, officers confirmed. He was then transported by Air Care to UC Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

McGuffey says that all other drivers involved in the crash remained uninjured.

