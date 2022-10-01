Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police.

#Breaking On scene as Sharonville PD investigate an accident involving a motorcycle on Lebanon Rd. Police confirm at least one person has been transported to the hospital.



Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Police are currently investigating the scene.

