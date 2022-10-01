Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville

Sharonville police investigate a motorcycle wreck on Lebanon Road Oct. 1, 2022.
Sharonville police investigate a motorcycle wreck on Lebanon Road Oct. 1, 2022.(WXIX)
By Candice Hare and Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police.

Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Police are currently investigating the scene.

FOX19 will update this story as information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Speedway parking lot
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
Worker dies after being hit by semi in NKY
Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘much better after suffering concussion during Bengals game
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, has arrived in...
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati

Latest News

Organizers of the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries say...
Matthew 25: Ministries ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's was held at Sawyer Point Saturday.
Hundreds participate in annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Sawyer Point
A fire in Mt. Lookout burned through the roof of a home on Windisch Ave. Saturday.
1 person hospitalized after fire burns through roof of Mt. Lookout home
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's held at Sawyer Point
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's held at Sawyer Point