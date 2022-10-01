Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police.
Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd.
The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.
Police are currently investigating the scene.
FOX19 will update this story as information surfaces.
