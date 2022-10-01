Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9

Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon’s large family has just gotten a little bit bigger.

On Friday, the actor and TV host announced the birth of his 10th child on social media.

Cannon shared that his newborn son, Rise Messiah Cannon, was born on Sept. 23 after 48 hours of labor.

The infant weighed in at 10 pounds.

Cannon welcomed Rise’s birth with the baby’s mother, Brittany Bell. The baby is their third child together.

The two also share a 5-year-old son and a 20-month-old daughter.

Rise’s birth comes weeks after Cannon announced the birth of his youngest daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Speedway parking lot
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen...
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
Worker dies after being hit by semi in NKY
Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa issues statement following concussion during Bengals game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian moved through...
Hurricane Ian pushes large fishing boat ashore; Coast Guard rescues crew