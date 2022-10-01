Contests
Victim shot multiple times after party in Sharonville, police say

Police were at the scene of a shooting in Sharonville Saturday morning.
Police were at the scene of a shooting in Sharonville Saturday morning.(WRAL)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) -One person was shot multiple times Saturday morning in Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

Officers say 21-year-old Desmond Baker was shot in the parking lot next to Visionary Suites in the 2400 block of E. Sharon Road.

Police arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m. and discovered that a large party was wrapping up at Visionary Suites.

Officers say that people at the scene took Baker to Bethesda North Hospital.

Baker was then flown to UC Medical Center for surgery, officers said.

His condition is unknown.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

It is unclear why the shooting occurred.

Detectives are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department at 513-563-1147.

