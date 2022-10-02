19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday evening after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

Officers were dispatched to 171 Pontinus Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.

Sipple and Ray Otto were taken to a local hospital where they sustained non-life threatening injuries, McGuffey confirmed.

According to a follow-up investigation, Sipple and Ray Otto forced their way inside the Pontinus home, sparking a verbal and physical altercation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigative Section were able to confirm that the stab wounds of Ray Otto were inflicted in self-defense.

Officers later charged Sipple and Otto with one count of aggravated burglary, McGuffey said.

For those who may have more information on the investigation, call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 513-825-1500.

