BODYCAM: Suspect allegedly steals car, leads police on foot pursuit at Monroe Premium Outlets parking lot

Police release body camera video of an arrest at the Monroe Premium Outlets. The arrest happened in August.(Monroe Police Department)
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Monroe police released a video Sunday showing a suspect leading officers on a foot pursuit at the Premium Outlets after they received a report of a stolen vehicle.

On Aug. 20, police were called to the mall parking lot after the victim reported their car stolen. The police report says that the victim discovered his vehicle was stolen through an application on his phone.

The report said that officers tracked the vehicle’s location and found Casey Cole inside.

The video shows that once officers got out of the police cruiser, Cole got out of the stolen car and led police on a foot pursuit.

An police officer sustained an injury to the stomach during the pursuit, according to the report.

Police say that when they asked Cole why she ran, she said, ‘I’m not saying.” Officers say that Cole had outstanding warrants for her arrest.

According to the police report, Monroe police were called to the outlet mall again the next day because an employee at one of the stores found credit cards and IDs belonging to the victim and other people inside one of the pants pockets at one of the stores.

Warren County court records show that Cole is facing one count of receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

