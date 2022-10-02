Contests
Breezy Sunday with sunshine

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s along with northerly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

The first half of the work week will be pleasant with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s and lows in the 40s. Warmer conditions move in going into the latter half of the week ahead of a cold front that doesn’t have much moisture, but could bring a small chance for showers Thursday late afternoon and evening.

This front, however, will pack a punch with temperatures as highs on Friday only climb into the upper 50s. It will also be breezy with clouds, so it may feel even colder given wind chills. Next weekend will be quiet with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. There is a possibility for frost, but because of winds and some clouds, we don’t expect it to be a widespread event. Stay tuned as we get closer to next weekend, which will be colder regardless!

