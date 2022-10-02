Contests
Chamber of Commerce weather to start the week

Sunshine with seasonal highs and chilly lows
The first half of the work week is dry with sunshine and seasonable conditions. Winds of change bring cold conditions later in the work week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tis the season for coats and sweaters in the morning only to shed them in the afternoon! That is, at least for the first half of the work week before some of the coldest air of the season so far moves into the region!

Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s with a few 30s in rural areas.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be dry with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s.

Ahead of a dry cold front, breezy conditions and clouds move in on Thursday with highs climbing into the mid 70s. The front makes up what it lacks in moisture in what it brings with temperatures, because it will pack a punch with cold conditions moving into the tri-state.

Highs on Friday will only climb into the upper 50s. It will also be breezy with clouds, so it may feel even colder. Next weekend will be quiet with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. There is a possibility for frost, but because of winds and some clouds, we don’t expect it to be a widespread event. Stay tuned as we get closer to next weekend, which will be colder regardless!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

