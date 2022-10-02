Matthew 25: Ministries’ disaster relief team departing for Florida

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A local non-profit organization is preparing to send crews down south on Sunday and Monday after Hurricane Ian swept through parts of Florida.

Matthew 25: Ministries, the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, is sending more groups with supplies and services to help those affected by the hurricane.

“We live in such a wonderful community here in Greater Cincinnati and have supporters around the world that really step up in situations like this,” Ben Williams with Matthew 25: Ministries said.

The disaster relief team began tracking the hurricane weeks ago using models and forecasts in order to ensure they had the necessary supplies and manpower in place to help those in Florida, Williams mentioned.

Through the organization’s partners, Matthew 25: Ministries is able to provide everything from daily essentials, like soap and tooth paste, to batteries and charging stations.

Williams says that one of Matthew 25: Ministries’ biggest impacts in situations like this is helping connect people to resources they need using the disaster resource map.

“We can’t provide every need for every person, but what we can do is try to connect them to those who can help for specific situations,” Williams said.

One of the silver linings of devastating situations, like Hurricane Ian, is seeing people come together, Williams added.

“When a disaster like this happens, there’s no political sides, there’s no discrimination on religious background or anything-- people just step up and help each other,” Williams said.

For more information on how to help those in Florida, Matthew 25: Ministries has volunteer opportunities for people of ages at their facility in Blue Ash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.