Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Matthew 25: Ministries’ disaster relief team departing for Florida

Matthew 25: Ministries deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian.
Matthew 25: Ministries deploys to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian.(Matthew 25: Ministries)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A local non-profit organization is preparing to send crews down south on Sunday and Monday after Hurricane Ian swept through parts of Florida.

Matthew 25: Ministries, the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, is sending more groups with supplies and services to help those affected by the hurricane.

“We live in such a wonderful community here in Greater Cincinnati and have supporters around the world that really step up in situations like this,” Ben Williams with Matthew 25: Ministries said.

The disaster relief team began tracking the hurricane weeks ago using models and forecasts in order to ensure they had the necessary supplies and manpower in place to help those in Florida, Williams mentioned.

Through the organization’s partners, Matthew 25: Ministries is able to provide everything from daily essentials, like soap and tooth paste, to batteries and charging stations.

Williams says that one of Matthew 25: Ministries’ biggest impacts in situations like this is helping connect people to resources they need using the disaster resource map.

“We can’t provide every need for every person, but what we can do is try to connect them to those who can help for specific situations,” Williams said.

One of the silver linings of devastating situations, like Hurricane Ian, is seeing people come together, Williams added.

“When a disaster like this happens, there’s no political sides, there’s no discrimination on religious background or anything-- people just step up and help each other,” Williams said.

For more information on how to help those in Florida, Matthew 25: Ministries has volunteer opportunities for people of ages at their facility in Blue Ash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Motor Speedway parking lot
Unsellable Ford trucks fill Kentucky Speedway parking lot
Tri-State trans student allegedly pranked in homecoming event
Trans student, elected Homecoming Princess as a prank, vows to wear crown anyway
The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, has arrived in...
WWII ship docks in Cincinnati
Worker dies after being hit by semi in NKY
Worker hit by semi at NKY logistics company dies
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of an NFL football...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘much better after suffering concussion during Bengals game

Latest News

Sharonville police investigate a motorcycle wreck on Lebanon Road Oct. 1, 2022.
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
Organizers of the humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization Matthew 25: Ministries say...
Matthew 25: Ministries ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's was held at Sawyer Point Saturday.
Hundreds participate in annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Sawyer Point
A fire in Mt. Lookout burned through the roof of a home on Windisch Ave. Saturday.
1 person hospitalized after fire burns through roof of Mt. Lookout home